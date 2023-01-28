Details About Doudrop’s “Difficult Four Months” Due to Illness

WWE star Doudrop discussed her time away from WWE over the past few months during an interview with MySanAntonio.com.

She said, “So I got COVID. But I had had it before, a year prior, and it really did not bother me. It was just like a cold. So, I thought it was going to be the same, and I could not have been more wrong. It really took me down. For two weeks I was lying in the bed with a fever, and I was not even sure what was real and what was a dream. But the lasting effects were worse. I had almost fainting spells or dizzy spells whenever I would exert myself. These symptoms made them look at my heart, and they did a lot of tests. And luckily, they all came back clear. But it was a really difficult four months, because it did cross my mind that what they were concerned about might make me unable to return.”