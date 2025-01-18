Details For TNA Meet & Greet Fan Sessions Before And After Genesis On Sunday

TNA Wrestling recently announced that it will hold meet-and-greet fan sessions before and after this Sunday’s Genesis PPV.

You can check out the full details below:

Everything You Need to Know About the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet This Saturday

The TNA Wrestling excitement begins on Saturday, January 18, with the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet, starting at 5 p.m. local time. Come meet the stars of TNA Wrestling at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet will feature:

Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy

Joe Hendry

Nic Nemeth

Masha Slamovich

Ash By Elegance

Rosemary

Mike Santana

Fans can get autographs and photos with the TNA stars.

Pre-purchase tickets for the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet are available at tnamerch.com until Saturday morning: https://tnamerch.com/collections/live-event-meet-greets

You must bring a copy of your receipt/order confirmation to the Meet & Greet.

Fans can also purchase tickets on-site at the venue to the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet near the TNA Merch Stand.

After the Genesis pay-per-view on Sunday, January 19, another Meet & Greet will be held on the concourse level of the Curtis Culwell Center, featuring:

Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy

Joe Hendry

Zachary Wentz

Trey Miguel

Fans can purchase tickets on-site to the Genesis post-show Meet & Greet near the official TNA Merch Stand.

NO TICKETS TO THE PAY-PER-VIEW ARE PART OF THESE OFFICIAL MEET & GREETS. All fans who want to participate in the Meet & Greets must purchase tickets to the Meet & Greets.