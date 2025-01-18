Details For TNA Meet & Greet Fan Sessions Before And After Genesis On Sunday

TNA Wrestling recently announced that it will hold meet-and-greet fan sessions before and after this Sunday’s Genesis PPV.
You can check out the full details below:
Everything You Need to Know About the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet This Saturday
The TNA Wrestling excitement begins on Saturday, January 18, with the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet, starting at 5 p.m. local time. Come meet the stars of TNA Wrestling at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
The Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet will feature:
Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy
Joe Hendry
Nic Nemeth
Masha Slamovich
Ash By Elegance
Rosemary
Mike Santana
Fans can get autographs and photos with the TNA stars.
Pre-purchase tickets for the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet are available at tnamerch.com until Saturday morning: https://tnamerch.com/collections/live-event-meet-greets
You must bring a copy of your receipt/order confirmation to the Meet & Greet.
Fans can also purchase tickets on-site at the venue to the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet near the TNA Merch Stand.
After the Genesis pay-per-view on Sunday, January 19, another Meet & Greet will be held on the concourse level of the Curtis Culwell Center, featuring:
Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy
Joe Hendry
Zachary Wentz
Trey Miguel
Fans can purchase tickets on-site to the Genesis post-show Meet & Greet near the official TNA Merch Stand.
NO TICKETS TO THE PAY-PER-VIEW ARE PART OF THESE OFFICIAL MEET & GREETS. All fans who want to participate in the Meet & Greets must purchase tickets to the Meet & Greets.