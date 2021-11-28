Details On AEW Contracts That Are Said To Be Expiring In 2022

During his podcast on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller discussed the Young Bucks signing new AEW contracts and brought up how several other deals are reportedly set to expire in 2022:

“There are people I’ve talked to in AEW who are looking at their contracts and wondering what their deal is gonna be next time when their first deals come up and how much leverage they’re gonna have with WWE or New Japan or heck, GCW with their ticket sales these days or the indie scene as an option to book yourself. It’s gonna be interesting to watch.”

Keller brought up Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega:

“I have heard the intent and the hope is that Cody and Kenny and Tony [Khan] all come to deals. There’s not signs that any of them want to leave or are disgruntled to the point that they shouldn’t be able to come to an extension but I don’t know the situation. Maybe Cody and Kenny already signed extensions and they kept it quiet. Actually, I’m pretty sure that hasn’t happened now that I think about it from people I’ve talked to. I think Cody and Kenny might be next in terms of signing extensions.”