Details On AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition

THQ Nordic has announced the Elite Edition of the video game AEW Fight Forever.

The Elite Edition of the game will be available one day earlier, on Wednesday, June 28, for $79.99 from Sony for the PlayStation 5. The Standard Edition is $59.99 from Sony. The Elite Edition will be available on all other consoles as well as the PC.

The following items are included in the Elite Edition of Fight Forever:

* The Matt Hardy Pack, which features Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy

* The FTR: Revival Pack, which features AEW World Tag Team Champions Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, plus the JoinUs and Death Race-X minigames

* The Limitless Bunny Bundle, which features The Bunny and Keith Lee, plus the MJF Car Thrash and Sloth Sling minigames

* The Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack, which features Danhausen and FTW Champion Hook

The release dates for these packs were not clear.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Matt Hardy pack is also available as a pre-order bonus.

You can see a new Hardy trailer for the game below: