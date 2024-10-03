Details On AEW’s Multi-Year Warner Bros. Discovery Rights Deal

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have signed a new multi-year multimedia rights deal. AEW pay-per-views will be available on Max later in 2025, at a reduced cost per event.

Variety reported that the deal is valued at up to $150 million per year when all factors are considered. Dynamite and Collision will stay on TBS and TNT.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, stated that the deal is worth $555 million over three years. This does not include the revenue from PPV events.

Meltzer stated, “$555 million over three years. [It] averages $185 million a year. It starts lower, the middle year will probably be about that, and then the third year would be up from that. And the fourth year would be way up. I’m presuming it includes the buying of the pay-per-view in that figure.”

AEW is still shopping around Shockwave, which is rumored to land at FOX, while Rampage is expected to be cancelled.