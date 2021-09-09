Details On AEW’s Universal Studios Taping

The first-ever AEW TV taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida has been announced for this Saturday, September 11. The first session will run from 12 noon until 3pm, and the second session will run from 4:30pm until 7:30pm. Tickets are free, but can be reserved at the links below. There will be limited seating available for both sessions, with a limit of 4 tickets per person.

The AEW tapings will be held at Soundstage 19. Impact Wrestling originally used Soundstage 21 from 2004-2013, but they began using Soundstage 19 when they returned to Universal after touring in late 2013. They also used Soundstage 19 in 2017 and 2018. Soundstage 19 is smaller and holds fewer people than Soundstage 21, which is where WCW taped Worldwide and Pro from.

It’s believed that AEW will only tape Dark episodes at Universal, but that has not been confirmed with this new announcement. Elevation, Dynamite and Rampage will continue to be taped on the road, while some Dark episodes will also be taped on the road in the future. AEW has not announced any matches for the tapings as of this writing, but wrestlers listed on the promotional graphic include Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, Thunder Rosa, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs.