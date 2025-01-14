Details On Backstage Reaction To Malakai Black Leaving AEW Soon

As PWMania.com previously reported, Malakai Black is believed to have left AEW and will be a free agent by February or March.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the backstage reaction to Black’s AEW departure has been surprisingly positive. According to Meltzer, Black will not be on AEW TV again and everyone he asked backstage all had the same story, with their reactions all being good. Sources have said that Black has been working hard, but he wanted to go back to WWE and he made that clear. It was then decided that it wasn’t worth it to put him on TV, especially if he wasn’t comfortable losing.

WWE is believed to be interested in reacquiring Malakai Black once he is free from AEW.