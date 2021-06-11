Details On Braun Strowman Requirements For Indy Appearances

As noted, it was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman had an asking price of five figures for post-WWE indie appearances. Strowman took to Twitter on Thursday to dismiss the report.

He wrote- “Let me just get this FYI out. I have not spoken to anyone about bookings. But if you wanna talk business the email to my agent is in my bio. Thank for any confusion you may be reading online.”

In an update, PWInsider, the source for the original report, now reports that Strowman’s manager Nick Antocelli has quoted $20,000 – $25,000 for a three hour appearance. This has been quoted to multiple indie promoters that have reached out with interest in booking The Monster Among Men.

Strowman’s manager is also asking for first class airfare, a two-night hotel stay, plus all meals and ground transportation to be covered.