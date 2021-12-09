Details On Bronson Reed’s Meeting With Vince McMahon Prior His WWE Release

In an interview with Fightful.com, Jonah (formerly Bronson Reed) commented on his main roster matches prior to being released from WWE:

“I think it was the day before SmackDown and I get told, ‘we need you at SmackDown.’ ‘Okay, cool, what am I doing?’ ‘We’re not too sure.’ Then I find out it’s a dark match the day of and it was fine, I’m happy to do that. I had my first dark match on SmackDown with Bobby Roode and that same day I had a 15-minute interview with Vince McMahon himself. very interesting stuff. You never know what’s going to come of it. Main Event for Raw, they bring me in and say, ‘we want to see you again.’ I had the match with Drew Gulak on Main Event. I spoke with Vince after the match, he liked it and it seemed all good. A few weeks later, I was released.”

“We spoke about wrestling a lot. I’m such a fan of pro wrestling that we spoke about Australian wrestling history and he was so great that he knew about Australian wrestling as well. Obviously, he should, he’s Vince McMahon, he knows everything, but it still gobsmacked me a little because I mentioned a venue where I wrestled back home and he knew it straight away. You don’t expect someone like that to remember all the little towns and venues, but I guess this is why he is who he is. It was a very positive meeting. We spoke about wrestling, his vision for the future, and that was pretty much it. At the same time, oddly enough, it must just be…I don’t want to use the word stooges, but stooges, he had Bruce Prichard and John Lauranitis in the room, right behind me. [It was like] Steph Brothers where he goes into the job interview and [they lean in from the side]. That’s what I felt Bruce and Johnny were doing behind me every time I said something.”

