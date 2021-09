Details On Bryan Danielson’s AEW Entrance Song

Daniel Bryan revealed on Twitter that his new AEW entrance music was created by Elliott Taylor. The track is called Born For Greatness (Bryan Danielson Official AEW Walkout) and is available on YouTube. The song begins with a sample of Flight of the Valkyries and has lyrics as follows:

(You’re gonna get your **** head kicked in)

(You’re gonna get your **** head kicked in)

(You’re gonna get your **** head kicked in)

(You’re gonna get your **** head kicked in)

[Verse 1]

I know I was built for this, I don’t quit

Nobody can handle it, no one gonna take that risk

I’m all in

[Chorus]

Yeah, I was born for greatness, greatness, greatness

Yeah, I was born for greatness, greatness, greatness

[Verse 2]

You can try to take me down, I’ll knock you out

Turn around and it’s lights out

Nothing’s gonna stop me now, I’ve got no doubt

[Chorus]

Yeah, I was born for greatness, greatness, grеatness

Yeah, I was born for greatnеss, greatness, greatness

Yeah, I was born for greatness