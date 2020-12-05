Details On Christopher Daniels’ Current Role In AEW

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Christopher Daniels commented on his current role in AEW:

“I’m one of the guys, in addition to being a wrestler, I’m also one of the guys behind the scenes that’s sort of trying to guide the younger talent, give them the benefit of my experience in television wrestling. There are people like Private Party, and Sonny Kiss and Jurassic Express that I try to give advice to when I can, but I’m just one of the many.”

“There’s a lot of guys behind the scenes, especially guys like Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko [and] Colt Cabana. These are all guys that are also helping the younger talent sort of come into their own, and so there’s no lack of guys that are trying to help the roster sort of come into their own when it comes to television, when it comes to the wrestling scene. I’m just happy to be a part of that crew.

It warms my heart to know that people respect my opinion enough to want my input, to want my opinion on their work and I try to give the benefit of my experience. I try to build them up, and hopefully, have them avoid the mistakes that I made coming up and just become more well-rounded wrestlers overall.”