Details On Cody Rhodes Injury From AEW Dynamite

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Cody Rhodes “suffered a partially torn rotator cuff and damage to his left trapezoid” during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite which was taped last week. The belief is that Cody was injured when Cezar Bononi gave him a pump handle slam and Cody landed on his left shoulder.

The good news is that the injury is minor and Cody should be fine for the tag-team match on March 3rd’s Dynamite when he teams with Red Velvet against Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill.