Details on Countdown to Forbidden Door Preview Special, Updated PPV Card

The Countdown To Forbidden Door preview special will air on TNT on Friday at 11 p.m. ET, immediately following the conclusion of AEW Rampage.

The preview special for Forbidden Door will last 30 minutes.

The Countdown To Forbidden Door show will include the usual video packages, according to AEW President Tony Khan, who spoke with Busted Open Radio this week. This will enable fans better acquaint themselves with NJPW performers they may not be familiar with.

Matches for Friday’s taped Rampage will feature Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix in the opener, ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Laynie Luck and Sierra, Hook vs. The DKC from the NJPW Los Angeles Dojo, plus IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb vs. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler in the main event. Eddie Kingston and others will also appear.

Additionally, during Friday’s Rampage, a third Forbidden Door match will be revealed.

The first AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will air on Sunday from Chicago, Illinois’ United Center. At 7 p.m. ET, the Buy-In pre-show will start streaming for free on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. At 8 p.m. ET, the main card will begin on Bleacher Report, the B/R App, InDemand through cable and satellite TV providers, in a few U.S. cinema theatres, on PPV.com in Canada, on Sky Deutschland in Germany, on NJPW World in Japan, and on FITE TV for viewers from other countries.

Here is the current announced Forbidden Door line-up:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors (replacing the injured Tomohiro Ishii)

Fatal 4 Way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

The Bullet Club (Hikuleo, El Phantasmo, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)) vs. Dudes with Attitude (Darby Allin, Sting and Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi))

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Zack Sabre Jr vs. TBA (mystery opponent hand-picked by Bryan Danielson)

The Buy-In Pre-show

Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Team NJPW Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, Kevin Knight)

