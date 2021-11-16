Details On How Bryan Danielson Is Taking Care of His Health

While speaking to media following the 2021 AEW Full Gear PPV, Bryan Danielson discussed his health:

“I don’t do the impact testing anymore, I haven’t done impact testing for years and years I do regularly keep up with the neurologist and I see him pretty much every month. We do SPECT scans which monitor the oxygen flow in your brain. As I keep working on it and doing different things, my SPECT scans keep getting better and better to where they’re better than, I think he said last time it was better than the average 25-year-old with very little or no head trauma. We’re going to see, we’re going to see how valid these SPECT scans are and how valid some of the other stuff is.”

“I try to be very diligent because one of the things that is most important to me is being a dad. I’ve seen the best doctors in the country and all of them have cleared me. Even Dr. Joseph Maroon who I have a lot of respect for, he was the one who was most hesitant. We had to do all the due diligence to get cleared by WWE, my main goal is not to be the best wrestler. I’m a relatively old father, my son just turned a year and a half, I’m going to be 54 – 55 when he’s 18. He’s going to want to take me down and I’m going to sprawl on him and I want to be with my daughter when she asks me about chemistry. That is my number one goal to do that and if Tony thinks at any point that I won’t be able to do that, it’s going to be time to stop.”