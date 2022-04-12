Details On How Cody Rhodes And Other Top WWE Stars Are Ranked Internally

Cody Rhodes is currently listed internally as the #2 babyface on the RAW brand, according to PWInsider. We noted last month how Bobby Lashley was listed as the top RAW babyface Superstar, and that is still the case.

AJ Styles is reportedly listed as the #3 RAW babyface.

On the heel side, Seth Rollins is listed at #1 for the red brand, followed by Kevin Owens, WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is listed as the top heel for SmackDown, but he is not listed internally on the RAW roster.

Drew McIntyre is listed internally as the #1 babyface Superstar for SmackDown.