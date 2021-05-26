Details On How Plans To Reunite A WWE Faction In 2020 Were Canceled

During an interview with Ringsiders Wrestling, Alexander Wolfe talked about how there were plans to reunite the SAnitY faction prior to the Covid-19 pandemic:

“The plan before the pandemic hit was to bring SAnitY back together. But then the pandemic hit and then EY (Eric Young) got released, and what I know is that not even Triple H knew about EY. The only thing and EY, he said it in an interview, he (Triple H) was one of the first guys to give him the call and, ‘Sorry man, I didn’t know about that’, and I don’t know this, just (guessing), they probably tried to rehire him but, as I can relate right now, there’s no animosity, there’s no hatred but it’s a sour pill to swallow that they kind of like deny you and you kind of think, ‘Okay guys, you don’t want to have me? F you’. We’re all humans, we all feel.”

“That was the plan to bring SAnitY back just to have all three of us together and then we would feud with the three guys of Imperium but then they have to figure out what can we do, blah, blah, blah and I thought because of this and even with EY being gone from the company that they wanna do something with Killian (Dain) and me and maybe with Drake (Maverick) together then or maybe with somebody else. We form kind of like a SAnitY 2.0 where a lot of people would say, ‘Where’s EY? Where’s EY?’ Because you know, they have to complain. But in the end, it (didn’t) happen that way. In the end, they did budget cuts and then as I got told, I was on the list for that so they will not fire me but because my contract is up on June 15, they will not renew me at that point.”