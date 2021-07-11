Details On How RAW and SmackDown Will Look Different With The Return of Fans

In an interview with Variety.com, Stepahnie commented on how WWE RAW and Smackdown will look different with the return of fans…

“In the ThunderDome, we were able to experiment with different types of technology. And we needed to over-deliver for our partners and our fans watching at home. But now we have the ability to apply all of those learnings to the live event experience with our fans. So from a production and storytelling standpoint, it will look and feel different.”

“We’re going to have a new set design, a new presentation of our talents, different locations, and arena setups. We’re going to be utilizing augmented reality in a way that we never have before. We experimented with it a lot during Thunderdome, but it is now going to be incorporated into our talent entrances. There’s also going to be animated graphics. It’s going to be so exciting and so different than anything we’ve done before.”