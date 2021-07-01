Details On How The Jake Hager vs. Wardlow Cage Fight Was Developed

During an appearance on F4WOnline.com’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Chris Jericho talked about how the MMA cage fight between Jake Hager and Wardlow from a recent AEW Dynamite episode was put together:

“That was a suggestion by Wardlow months ago. We had it scheduled two separate times and things just changed. One time, somebody was hurt or couldn’t make it. The other time, it didn’t fit the angle where we had it slotted. The funny thing is, we had to do that match before we went back on the road because obviously you have to build that cage and we wanted an actual MMA cage and wanted it as close to an MMA fight as possible because Jake is an MMA fighter.”

“We had the cornermen, Aubrey had the black ref jersey, the way Justin Roberts announced it. We really put a lot of time into making it different from anything else you had seen, but it had to be taped because of (the cage). It was the last taped show we had available and we could create and change the story to put it in there.”