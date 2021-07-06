Details On How Vince McMahon Reacted To Accidental Title Change In 2019

On the January 29th 2019 edition of WWE Smackdown, R-Truth pinned Shinsuke Nakamura to win the United States title in a finish that was botched. Nakamura was supposed to kick out of a schoolboy rollup but the timing was off and R-Truth was declared the new champion.

During an interview with James Romero of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE referee Mike Chioda talked about Vince McMahon’s backstage reaction:

“Vince loved it,” Chioda said. “R-Truth tells me the wrong f***ing finish. ‘You said you were only getting schoolboyed once!’ And he was like, ‘Oh, my bad, dawg, I’m sorry, man.’ He had the US title or something, 24-hour title… US title, I think. So it was kind of funny. I thought I was gonna get a bunch of heat coming back and Vince was like, ‘That was phenomenal, I loved it!’ I’m like, ‘What? Okay, great.’”