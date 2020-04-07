Details On Impact Taping Plans, How They’re Able to Film Episodes, Medical Precautions

New details are coming out about Impact Wrestling’s plans to tape several episodes of TV this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously reported, the company is planning to tape several weeks’ worth of episodes from their studios in Nashville, Tennessee to air on AXS TV.

According to PWInsider, Impact is able to do this because the executive order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called for all restaurants, bars and other related businesses to shut down, as well as gyms, fitness centers and other businesses. Impact’s use of a professional studio means that it is not a location accessible to the general public. The executive order also exempts material created for media including TV, and Impact’s tapings fall under that exemption by virtue of being on a closed set without audience members.

The site notes that, similar to AEW and WWE’s tapings, there is a medical unit set up to have talent and staff undergo testing before they’re allowed on set. Social distancing is being used at all times except in situations where talents have to physically interact for filmed content. Participation in the tapings is voluntary.

Impact reportedly created their taping guidelines by using all CDC suggested guidelines as well as the Department of Homeland Security’s Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce: Ensuring Community and National Resilience in COVID-19 Response.