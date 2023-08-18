Details On Incident That Led To Cash Wheeler’s Arrest, Arraignment Video, AEW All In Status, More

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler of FTR was arrested this morning and charged with one count of third degree felony aggravated assault with a firearm by the Orlando Police Department. He was arrested in Circuit Court and was being held by the Orange County Department of Corrections in Orlando, Florida. A warrant for Wheeler’s arrest was issued on Friday, July 28, according to court records, but he pled not guilty on Thursday, August 3 through his lawyer, Brice Aikens.

At today’s arraignment, the prosecutor stated that the incident Wheeler was involved in on Thursday, July 27, is “believed to be a road rage incident,” and that Wheeler allegedly “flashed a gun” at the victims. Wheeler’s attorney stated that he did not know the victims.

Wheeler allegedly surrendered to authorities on the warrant and was booked into the Orange County Jail at midnight. He was given a $2,500 bond at his arraignment earlier today, but it’s unclear whether he has bonded out as of this writing.

Wheeler has been ordered not to have any direct or indirect contact with the victim or witnesses, and he is not permitted to possess any weapon, firearm, or ammunition, according to the terms of his bond. He must surrender any weapons he owns to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office within 12 hours of his release from jail, and those weapons will be held until the case is resolved.

It’s worth noting that Wheeler was not subjected to any travel restrictions and was not required to surrender his passport. FTR is scheduled to defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at All In on Sunday, August 27 in London, and because Wheeler has not been convicted of a crime, he should be able to travel to England for the show unless AEW changes their plans.

Fightful Select reported that AEW talent were unaware of the arrest until the news broke today.

For those who missed it, AEW told The Sentinel, “AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

Wheeler faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.

Wheeler’s mugshot and arraignment video are available below. We will keep you updated on the arrest and its consequences.