Details on Iron Survivor Challenge Matches at WWE NXT Deadline

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has announced the first Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the WWE NXT brand.

Michaels appeared in a pre-recorded video on Tuesday night’s NXT show and stated that while NXT is all about developing stars of tomorrow, the brand is also about developing innovation. Michaels announced that the Iron Survivor Challenge, a revolutionary new match never before seen in WWE history, will take place at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. Michaels then revealed the following information:

* Two Iron Survivor Challenge matches will be held, one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division.

* The winner will be dubbed the Iron Survivor, and they will be the new #1 contender for a future title shot at the NXT Championship or the NXT Women’s Championship.

* Each match will feature 5 Superstars competing against each other and the clock. The match will begin with two Superstars, and every five minutes, a new Superstar will enter until all five are present. When the clock strikes 25:00, the goal is to have the most falls.

* Falls can be won by pinfall, submission, or disqualification at any time. A Superstar receives 1 point for winning a fall. When they lose a fall, they are ejected from the ring and placed in the penalty box for 90 seconds. After 90 seconds, the Superstar may re-enter the match.

* At the end of 25 minutes, the Superstar with the most falls will be named the Iron Survivor and the #1 contender for the NXT Title or the NXT Women’s Title.

* The participants’ names will be released in the coming weeks.

The following is footage from this week’s segment: