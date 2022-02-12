Details On Jade Cargill’s Behind-The-Scenes Development In AEW

During an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 New York, AEW President Tony Khan talked about TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s development in AEW. Khan noted that Bryan Danielson is helping to mentor Cargill:

“I made that call because I think he’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. And he’s got such a great mind and such great commitment to wrestling. I know he thinks about it when he’s not at the building. He researches it, he watches a ton of wrestling. And as a student of wrestling, I think he’s also a great teacher. And Jade is such a great talent with such a young wrestling career. You know she hasn’t been in the ring that long, but she’s accomplished a lot and I think she has more potential than anybody. That’s why I asked Danielson to mentor her and that’s why I asked her to work with Danielson. And they’ve had a great chemistry working together and I think it bodes really well for her future that she’s got someone with so much knowledge invested in her success. So behind the camera, he has helped out a lot.”

During the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian said the following about Cargill:

“I know for a fact that people in WWE are interested in her now that they’ve gotten to see what she can do on TV.”