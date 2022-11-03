Details on Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Deal, Set to Work Behind the Scenes to Expand Live Events

Jeff Jarrett is “All Elite.”

AEW President Tony Khan revealed on his Twitter account that Jarrett has signed a full-time contract with AEW.

Jarrett made his AEW debut on Dynamite this week. He smashed Darby Allin over the head with a guitar.

In addition to this ongoing storyline, Jarrett will be hard at work behind the scenes in 2023 to assist in the expansion of the company’s live event schedule.

His official title within the company is Director of Business Development for AEW.

Earlier this year, Jarrett was employed by WWE in a role that was very similar to this one.

