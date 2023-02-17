Details on Jerry Jarrett’s Celebration of Life and Visitation, Update on Jarrett’s Health Before Passing

Jerry Jarrett’s Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at 11am local time at Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee. 3031 Long Hollow Pike is the address of the church.

At 10am, there will be a one-hour visitation with the Jarrett family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Jerry’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Jarrett died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a battle with esophageal cancer. According to those close to the family, the treatment was too hard on Jarrett’s heart, The Wrestling Observer reports.

Jarrett’s obituary was published by Sumner Funeral & Cremation:

Obituary for Jerry W. Jarrett

Jerry W. Jarrett, age 80 of Franklin and formerly of Hendersonville, passed away February 14, 2023. Jerry was born on September 4, 1942 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Winston Nathaniel Jarrett and the late Christine “Teeny” Wright Jarrett.

A legendary professional wrestling promoter, an entrepreneur, a storyteller, a visionary, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deborah Jarrett; children, Jerry Jarrett, Jr., Jeff Jarrett (Karen), Jennifer Mathews (Tate), and Jason Jarrett (Lindi); grandchildren, Harper, Carter, Joslyn, Jaclyn, Kyra, Jeryn, Kody, Jarrett, Jackson, Jenna, Judson, Ava, Blakely, and Jude; great-grandchild, Blakely; and sister, Carolyn Elam.

