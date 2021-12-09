Details On Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly Possibly Staying With WWE

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the injury angles with Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly from this past Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT:

“I was told, ok, both of their contracts are up or will be up in a couple of days and neither has signed. The feeling from what I was told from people in NXT is that they believe that they are going to be back. That these are angles to get them away. Both are having children early next year. Gargano talked about it. O’Reilly is the same situation and the feeling is that the angles were to injure them and take them out for a while and then they would come back. The thing is on that is Bryan Danielson was the same way, if you remember. If that’s the case, do you let your contract just expire? If that was the case, then why don’t you just sign a new contract? So I don’t know exactly what the deal is. I know that in one of the cases, one of those people was very much considering AEW but had not made that choice. WWE, they didn’t do that [angle] for Johnny Gargano to have him show up next week in AEW. Put it that way.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

Gargano and O’Reilly sent out the following posts following the NXT episode:

Even after last night.. I still can't put EVERYTHING I'd like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/EXoUfak4Yo — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 8, 2021