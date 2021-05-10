Details On Kyle O’Reilly’s New “Kool Kyle” Gimmick In WWE NXT

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, NXT star Kyle O’Reilly talked about his new “Kool Kyle” persona:

“It’s been awesome. It’s kind of going back into a mentality I had many years ago when I was on my own, as well. It’s kind of fun to be myself again. It really means a lot to have these creative liberties and be a weird and quirky dude again.”

“I think this Kyle O’Reilly is still, in a sense, finding himself. The Undisputed Era, we were a band of brothers or four guys who pushed each other and motivated each other and had each other’s backs. Now, I don’t necessarily have anyone that I can rely on to watch my back. I think it’s kind of cool to branch out and sort of, not reinvent the wheel, but take a step back and look at what I’m doing objectively and think what’s going to work. Let’s just throw things at the wall and see what comes out of it. I’m very excited that this is an opportunity to just keep growing.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)