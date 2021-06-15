Details On Moose Re-Signing With Impact

Moose has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling. We’ve noted how Moose’s contract was set to expire this month, and word came down on Monday that he had reportedly agreed to terms on a new contract.

Now Fightful Select reports that Moose has signed a two year contract. This new deal will keep Moose with the company into the summer of 2023.

It was noted that Moose’s new contract is a significant improvement over his last deal, but there’s no word yet on financial terms. Moose is apparently in line for a push in the storylines as word from Impact officials is that he figures into their creative plans in a major way.