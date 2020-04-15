Details On More WWE Releases, Backstage News On The Departures Made Today

Add WWE NXT Superstar MJ Jenkins, Performance Center coach Norman Smiley, Spanish announcer Jerry Soto and on-air talent Josiah Williams to the list of wrestlers, creative writers, producers, referees and other talent released today by WWE.

Jenkins, a 2018 Mae Young Classic competitor who signed with WWE later that summer, confirmed her departure on Twitter. She noted that not only has the coronavirus taken her dream job from her, it also took her brother-in-law, who was her legal guardian, as he passed away from the virus.

She wrote, “Covid-19 has been devastating for me & my family. My brother in law; who was my legal guardian passed away to Covid-19. Today, Covid-19 stripped me of my dream job. Feels like life is being sucked from me. Thank you to everyone that has reached out. Be safe and stay strong. [heart emoji]”

Williams also confirmed his departure on Twitter. He wrote, “My microphone is currently wide open! Now accepting voiceover opportunities, features for Christian Hip-Hop / clean music, interviews and more! Click the link below for more information. #StayPositive. [red heart emoji] jdeanwilliams.com/booking”

Smiley, a former WCW star, also confirmed his departure. He tweeted, “Thank you #WWE For a Lifetime!”

Soto, a Spanish-language announcer, tweeted, “I have worked for #WWE for 9 years. I was furloughed today but people have been suffering everywhere for way longer. Let’s help each other and work to come back stronger. [heart emoji] [broken heart emoji] [heart emoji] Also, a #disinfectedhug for everyone!”

Regarding the releases, @Wrestlevotes noted that the number of staff and talent releases will be “well into the hundreds” when everything has been finalized. Casey of Squared Circle Sirens also noted on Twitter that staff from the WWE Performance Center are being let go.

On a related note, F4Wonline.com reports that all producers were furloughed, except for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. He was released.

Below is the updated lists of confirmed cuts made today by the company, along with the tweets from Jenkins, Smiley, Soto and Williams:

WRESTLERS:

* MJ Jenkins

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Aleksandar Jaksic

* Rusev

* No Way Jose

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

* Jerry Soto

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:

* Andrea Listenberger

COACHES:

* Norman Smiley

OTHER ON-AIR TALENT:

* Josiah Williams

