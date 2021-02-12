Details On Most Viewed WWE Network Content For The Past Week

The new WWE Untold documentary on WWE Hall of Famers APA (JBL, Ron Simmons) topped the list of top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows of the past week. Once again WWE NXT UK, 205 Live and the non-WWE indie content failed to crack the top 25 list.
The top 10 looks like this, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer:
1. WWE Untold: The APA
2. Royal Rumble 2021
3. Best of John Cena
4. WWE Icons: Yokozuna
5. Elimination Chamber 2020
6. Elimination Chamber 2010
7. NXT replay from February 3 (did far better than usual)
8. RAW Legends Night replay from January 4
9. Elimination Chamber 2019
10. SmackDown replay from January 8
Talking Smack finished at #11 while RAW Talk finished at #13.