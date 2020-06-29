Details On New WWE Network Content For This Week

The WWE Network will add “Best of WWE: Best of United States Championship Matches” to the on-demand section at 12pm ET tomorrow. Season 5 of Total Bellas will go live on the WWE Network on-demand section at 10am ET on Wednesday. Finally, a new WWE 365 documentary on Ricochet will go live this Sunday at 10am ET in the on-demand section. It will then air on the live feed at 8pm ET. The documentary will follow Ricochet during his last year on the red brand. The “Best Of” special and Total Bellas will also be available on the free version of the WWE Network, but the new Ricochet documentary will not.

An incredible year for @KingRicochet takes center stage THIS SUNDAY on an all-new #WWE365! pic.twitter.com/iKAUMG11ct — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 29, 2020