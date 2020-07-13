Details On New WWE Network Content For This Week

Sheamus and Alexa Bliss have been announced as the first guests for The R-Truth Game Show this Tuesday on the WWE Network. It will at 10 AM Eastern Time on demand and then at 8 PM on the main feed.

A new Day Of: Backlash 2020 special will also premiere this week – 10 AM Eastern Time on Friday, 7:30 PM on the main feed. There are also two new Best Of compilations added this week, one on the women’s revolution and one on Extreme Rules. New shows will also air Sunday to hype Extreme Rules PPV that night – The Bump at 10:30 AM, The Extreme Rules Pre-Show at 6 PM, and the bonus episode of The Last Ride, at 10 AM on demand and after the PPV on the feed.

Here are the WWE additions for the week-

** = available on the free version of WWE Network

Monday, July 13

The Best of WWE: The Best of Women’s Evolution** – 12 p.m. ET on demand

Raw Talk** – 11 p.m. ET

WWE Chronicle: Jeff Hardy – immediately following Raw Talk

Tuesday, July 14

The R-Truth Game Show: “Irish Bliss”** – 10 a.m. ET on demand

The Best of WWE: The Best of WWE Extreme Rules** – 12 p.m. ET on demand

The R-Truth Game Show: “Irish Bliss” – 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 15

Monday Night Raw (6/15/20)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 16

WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (7/15/20) – 10 p.m. ET on demand

Friday, July 17

WWE The Day Of: Backlash 2020** – 10 a.m. ET on demand

WWE The Day Of: Backlash 2020 – 7:30 p.m. ET

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 18

WWE Main Event (7/2/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand

Sunday, July 19

Friday Night SmackDown (6/19/20)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand

Undertaker: The Last Ride: Tales from the Deadman – 10 a.m. ET on demand

WWE’s The Bump** – 10:30 a.m. ET

The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff 2020** – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Undertaker: The Last Ride: Tales from the Deadman – immediately following The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules