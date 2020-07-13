Details On New WWE Network Content For This Week

Sheamus and Alexa Bliss have been announced as the first guests for The R-Truth Game Show this Tuesday on the WWE Network. It will at 10 AM Eastern Time on demand and then at 8 PM on the main feed.
A new Day Of: Backlash 2020 special will also premiere this week – 10 AM Eastern Time on Friday, 7:30 PM on the main feed. There are also two new Best Of compilations added this week, one on the women’s revolution and one on Extreme Rules. New shows will also air Sunday to hype Extreme Rules PPV that night – The Bump at 10:30 AM, The Extreme Rules Pre-Show at 6 PM, and the bonus episode of The Last Ride, at 10 AM on demand and after the PPV on the feed.
Here are the WWE additions for the week-
Monday, July 13
The Best of WWE: The Best of Women’s Evolution** – 12 p.m. ET on demand
Raw Talk** – 11 p.m. ET
WWE Chronicle: Jeff Hardy – immediately following Raw Talk
Tuesday, July 14
The R-Truth Game Show: “Irish Bliss”** – 10 a.m. ET on demand
The Best of WWE: The Best of WWE Extreme Rules** – 12 p.m. ET on demand
The R-Truth Game Show: “Irish Bliss” – 8 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15
Monday Night Raw (6/15/20)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand
WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET
Thursday, July 16
WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (7/15/20) – 10 p.m. ET on demand
Friday, July 17
WWE The Day Of: Backlash 2020** – 10 a.m. ET on demand
WWE The Day Of: Backlash 2020 – 7:30 p.m. ET
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 18
WWE Main Event (7/2/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand
Sunday, July 19
Friday Night SmackDown (6/19/20)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand
Undertaker: The Last Ride: Tales from the Deadman – 10 a.m. ET on demand
WWE’s The Bump** – 10:30 a.m. ET
The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff 2020** – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
Undertaker: The Last Ride: Tales from the Deadman – immediately following The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules