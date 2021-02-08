Details On New WWE Network Content For This Week

A new “Best Of” compilation featuring the best of John Cena in WWE will be added to the WWE Network at 12pm ET tomorrow. This will be available on the free version.

New non-WWE indie content being added to the WWE Network this coming Saturday at 12pm ET includes EVOLVE 1, The Best of WWE NXT In PROGRESS Wrestling Volume 3, and ICW Fight Club 159. These shows will not be available on the free version of the WWE Network.

The next Day Of documentary will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday at 10am ET. The doc will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. It will be available on the free version and will replay later Sunday night after the NXT Takeover event. WWE has confirmed that a thirty minute NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Pre-show will air this Sunday at 6:30pm ET on the WWE Network. The main Takeover card is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET.