Details On New WWE Network Content: R-Truth, Jeff Hardy, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

The fourth episode of The R-Truth Game Show went live on the WWE Network at 10am ET earlier today. The new episode features host R-Truth with contestants Roman Reigns and Drake Maverick. A preview clip can be seen above. The episode will air on the WWE Network live stream at 8pm ET tonight.

A new “Best Of WWE” special also went live today on the WWE Network at 1pm ET. This special runs for 3 hours and 50 minutes, featuring the best of Jeff Hardy in WWE.

A new series will premiere on the WWE Network this coming weekend. WWE Timeline will premiere at 10am ET on demand, and then at 8pm ET on the live feed. The premiere episode is titled “Whatever It Takes” and will take a look at the rivalry between The Miz and Daniel Bryan.