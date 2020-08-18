Details On Other Indy Wrestlers Used For RAW Underground Last Night

– As noted, last night’s RAW Underground segment saw WWE use indie women’s wrestler Brandi Lauren for the loss to Marina Shafir, and Colby Corino the loss to Erik. We now have the names of the ringside extras used this week.

The male extras were:

-Alex Paz

-D. Ramos

-Romeo Quevedo

-Gariston Spears

-Nick Stanley

-Mike Reed

-Liam Gray

The female extras were:

-Avery Taylor

-Jayme Jameson

-Sofia Castillo

-The Go Hard Life Twins (Laurie & Lindsey Carlson)