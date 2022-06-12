Details on Paige’s Status With WWE and Her Contract Not Being Renewed

As PWMania.com previously reported, Paige issued a public statement on her WWE contract expiring on July 7th.

Paige went into greater depth regarding the situation during a Twitch live stream.

“I knew it was coming eventually. Getting the, ‘Hey, can I call you? I’m at SmackDown though.’ I’m like, ‘That leaves no room for negotiation. They’re probably not going to renew it.’ I had a feeling for awhile. I’m appreciative of WWE. They helped me so much, more than just wrestling. They got me a therapist when I was having drinking and alcohol issues. They kept me, even after my neck surgery, just sitting on my ass. I really appreciate that. I feel like I had so much left to give there as someone who can cut a decent promo and do a managerial role. It is what it is. I’m not leaving because I want to, they just don’t want to re-sign my contract. I completely understand. There is no hard feelings.”

“If you don’t renew the contract then, I don’t think there’s any non-compete clause. That’s not what I was told on the phone. We’re having a normal conversation and it’s like, ‘So, we’re not gonna renew your contract.’ I texted Vince (McMahon), he texted back. Everyone was respectful about it. It’s a bummer. They are keeping the door open, both Vince and Johnny [John Laurinaitis] said they’ll keep the door open, but that’s usually what companies say. I do feel if I ever went back, it would make it more special. If WWE ever asked me to do something, it would be that much more special. There’s nothing I can do, I wish I could stay longer. WWE doesn’t want to re-sign me. It’s not my decision. I don’t want anyone to think it’s my decision to walk away.”

You can watch Paige’s stream below:



