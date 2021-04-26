Details On Pat McAfee’s First Meeting With Vince McMahon

During his recent podcast, new WWE Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee talked about his first meeting with Vince McMahon…

“I’ve always heard Vince [give] a firm handshake. I was told by a couple of people, ‘hey, when he’s talking, don’t feel obligated to nod because there’s a chance he’ll think you’re not even paying attention. He is 100% invested in you’ when he’s having this conversation…Michael Cole and I go to meet him before we go on the air. After waiting 15 minutes, I go in and he looks awesome. Swagged out. great fit, standing up at the time. He goes, ‘Pat.’ I’m coming in, ‘Vince.’ Good shake, good pass, great web to web, great eye contact. I go, ‘I know you don’t like to be complimented but I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank you….” Definitely a kiss a** moment, but also something I wanted him to know.”

“He told me a couple of things, made fun of Cole, kinda buried Cole. I go with a fist bump back, I didn’t know if he’s a fist bump guy. Good pop, laugh, walkout, the whole thing was 45 seconds to a minute.”

McAfee’s comments about Vince McMahon are around 20 minutes into the video below:

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)