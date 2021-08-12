Details On Paul Wight’s New AEW Theme Song

On the August 11th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight appeared with a new entrance song that sounded similar to his WWE music.

WE GOT A PAUL WIGHT CHOKESLAM 🖐 LET’S. GO. #AEWDynamite @PaulWight pic.twitter.com/Xcx8psixfx — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 12, 2021

As it turns out, the AEW song’s vocals were performed by Joe Altier of the band Brand New Sin. Altier and his band performed Wight’s WWE theme song which was used from 2006 until the end of Wight’s run in WWE as the Big Show.

Altier and Wight commented on the new song:

The cat is out of the BAG!! I got asked the other day to be the voice of @PaulWight (aka Big Show) new song for @AEW . Thank you to all involved and to @MikeyRukus for making magic! https://t.co/bTk8CEkL1J — Joe Altier (@JustJoeSyracuse) August 12, 2021