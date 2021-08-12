Details On Paul Wight’s New AEW Theme Song

On the August 11th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight appeared with a new entrance song that sounded similar to his WWE music.

As it turns out, the AEW song’s vocals were performed by Joe Altier of the band Brand New Sin. Altier and his band performed Wight’s WWE theme song which was used from 2006 until the end of Wight’s run in WWE as the Big Show.

Altier and Wight commented on the new song:

