Details On Plans For Season 2 Of “The Peacemaker” Starring John Cena

When is “The Peacemaker” coming back?

Writer/director James Gunn recently shed some light on this subject.

Gunn, who wrote and directed “The Suicide Squad” movie and the first season of “The Peacemaker,” recently appeared on “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” for an interview and spoke about plans for season two of the show starring wrestling legend John Cena.

“’Peacemaker’’s coming back right after ‘Superman,'” he revealed. “That’s my next thing, go straight from Superman to Peacemaker.”

He continued, “‘Waller’ is first, and ‘Waller’ is a lot of the same people from ‘Peacemaker.’”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to WrestleZone.com for transcribing the above quotes.