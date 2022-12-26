Details on Production Changes Coming to AEW Dynamite and Rampage, New Set

AEW President and Warner Bros. Discovery agreed that changes to AEW programming were required in 2023. These changes will take effect next month, following the appointment of WWE’s former Vice President of Global Television Production, Mike Mansury, who now serves as AEW’s Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer.

AEW has already revealed the new graphics for Dynamite, which will be released on January 4. Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, The Young Bucks, Jade Cargill, Jamie Hayter, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, FTR, Claudio Castagnoli, Wardlow, The Acclaimed, Saraya, The Lucha Bros, and PAC appear in the commercial, which you can watch by clicking here.

Khan recently appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, which will go live at noon EST today (Monday, December 26). Fightful Select has released an excerpt from the interview about the changes. He stated that there would be a new set as well as other changes.

“The wrestling is going to be the same great wrestlers and the same great fans, but it’s in a new city, Seattle, and the look, the changes to the set, and the presentation are going to be changes that we’re going to keep. I’m really looking forward to the new look for the show. I find, in wrestling, when you overpromise, you can disappoint people. It’s a set and a presentation. At the end of the day, the most important thing is what the fans bring, what the wrestlers and the staff of AEW and the crew bring every week, but the look of the show is important too and it’s going to look really cool.”