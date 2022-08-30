Details on Progress Wrestling and TNT Wrestling Events in Cardiff at Clash Weekend

Thanks to Progress Wrestling for sending the following:

PROGRESS WRESTLING – CHAPTER 140

WRESTLING, GOLF, MADRID – IN THAT ORDER

TRAMSHED, CARDIFF, UK

CARDIFF IS THE PLACE TO BE THIS WEEKEND

WWE, followed by PROGRESS and TNT EXTREME

After 30 years, the British wrestling public has the chance to see WWE deliver what looks to be an outstanding PPV in Cardiff at Clash at the Castle.

WWE’s English content partner, PROGRESS Wrestling also has a live show in Cardiff this weekend, with the undoubted highlight being newly crowned PROGRESS World Champion, Spike Trivet against Welsh legend, and previously undefeated PROGRESS Champion, Eddie Dennis.

The ATLAS Champion, Luke Jacobs has his title on the line against former WWE favourite Rickey Shane Page, and the tag match of the day brings a Number 1 contender shot for either Lykos Gym, or local favourites the Greedy souls.

Martyn Best and Lee McAteer, the co-owners of PROGRESS booked the Tramshed, Cardiff’s iconic music venue just as the Clash at the Castle was being announced and immediately sold out. As Martyn says, “This could have been sold three times over and what a weekend we are all going to have.

“I am a huge fan of WWE, and my first WrestleMania in Dallas in April was such an impressive eye-opener as to what could be done with a wrestling show. I’m really looking forward to the Clash at the Castle, and then first thing in the morning after we’ll be getting ready for our own PROGRESS show.

“Whilst PROGRESS sold out really early, our associated promotion TNT Extreme with their REIGN OF FIRE still has a few tickets remaining for the evening show.”

Best continued, “It will be quite interesting to see TNT’s headliner Dan Moloney back in action defending the TNT Extreme World title against Brendon White, after he was ‘robbed’ of his chance of taking the PROGRESS title last weekend by Spike Trivet. We shall certainly be keeping them apart.”

Other fights on the TNT card include Tate Mayfairs, fresh from his debut PROGRESS win face Jay Joshua; Mark Haskins, Lizzy Evo, Alexxis falcon and Nico Angelo.

Tickets for TNT are available:

TNT Extreme Wrestling: Reign Of Fire Tickets | From £19.65 | 4 Sept @ Tramshed, Cardiff | DICE

If you’re not able to see the PROGRESS show live, it will be on the WWE network on 17th September, the day before their Handshakes and Cheeseburgers show at the Electric Ballroom in London.