Details On Scrapped Impact and Ring of Honor Crossover Plans Revealed

During an interview with ETCanada.com, Matt Hardy talked about how there were plans to do an Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor crossover prior to him and brother Jeff returning to WWE in 2017:

“I think (cross promoting) is great. I’ve always thought it was great for business. A lot of people don’t know about this. It’s not a well-known fact. But I had been negotiating and working with the Young Bucks. Right before my brother and I left Impact to return to WWE, we were actually going to do a Ring of Honor-Impact crossover angle with the Hardys and the Young Bucks for three or four months. And we had that set. But then some things changed in their management and then ended up we’d return to would return to WWE once we ended up leaving.”

“So I’m all down for it. I’ve always been down from it from the beginning. And I think especially considering WWE is such a massive global promotion, I think any other promotion that is up-and-coming when they work with other promotions, has it helps to add the element of unpredictability and unpredictability is what makes wrestling successful in 2021.”