Details On Shane McMahon Meeting With The Young Bucks Amidst Internet Rumors

During the summer, it was reported that AEW President Tony Khan had a private meeting with Shane McMahon, and a photo of the two was “leaked” online.

This week, The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicolas Jackson) posted a photo of themselves with Shane, captioned “interesting flight today.”

According to Cultaholic.com, “A source who was on the flight has told Cultaholic that The Young Bucks and Shane McMahon were both on the 6:29 am ET flight from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Salt Lake City, Utah, which is a popular destination for connecting flights to California.

The source further revealed that The Bucks and McMahon were seen speaking and laughing together prior to boarding the plane. Shane was sat in the row directly behind The Young Bucks in first class, although McMahon claimed it was just a ‘coincidence’ that he and Matt and Nick Jackson were on the same flight.”