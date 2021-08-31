Details On The Contract Offers That AEW Made To Kurt Angle

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on turning down an opportunity to join AEW:

“Yes, they offered me a couple of different contracts. I turned it down for personal reasons, but Tony Khan’s been really nice to me, very generous, and I really appreciate his interest in having me there. But at this particular time, I can’t do it.”

“The first offer, they wanted me to have many matches. The next offer, I think, was three matches, and then one was just an on-camera personality, no wrestling.”

In another interview from earlier this year, Angle said he has a good relationship with WWE and would “like to keep it that way.”

