Details On The Filming Of AEW’s Firm Deletion Match At The Hardy Compound

The Firm Deletion Match, which saw The Hardys, FTW Champion Hook, and Isiah Kassidy defeat The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, Ethan Page, and Lee Moriarty, was the main event of last week’s AEW Rampage. The 20-minute Extended Cut is available below.

Marty Garner (aka Cham Pain, Puck Dupp) recently appeared on “In The Weeds” and discussed filming the match. Garner, along with Caprice Coleman, was one of the match’s referees.

Garner mentioned that he lives six miles from Matt’s Hardy Compound, making it easy for him to assist with the match. A phone call was made, and he got the job. Garner stated that he arrived for filming on Thursday, April 26 at 5:15 p.m. ET and left at 3:45 a.m. ET. He confirmed that Hardy provided food and snacks, but no Bojangles’ fried chicken from North Carolina.

Garner stated that he has kept up with Hardy and his storyline in AEW, so he is aware of what is going on. He’s also maintained contact with Coleman, who was the first trainee at OMEGA Wrestling many years ago.

Garner also stated that Page and Bill complimented his punches during the Deletion taping. “I told them, ‘Tell Tony Khan!'” he added.

The complete interview and Extended Cut of The Firm Deletion is available below: