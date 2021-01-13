Details On The First Annual AEW Dynamite Awards

AEW and TNT have announced the first annual AEW Dynamite Awards. The livestream will air on Wednesday, January 27 via the Bleacher Report app. Voting is now open at AEWAwards.com.

The AEW Dynamite Awards will celebrate the top AEW wrestlers and moments from the past year. Categories for the awards include Best Moment on the Mic, Biggest Surprise, Breakout Star – Male, Breakout Star – Female, Biggest Beatdown, High Flyer Award, Hardest Moment to Clean Up After, Biggest WTF Moment, LOL Award, Best Twitter Follow, and Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year.

Here is the full announcement with nominees and celebrity virtual presenters-