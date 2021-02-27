Details On The Impact Creative Team

Pro wrestling veteran Jimmy Jacobs is reportedly working as the current head of the Impact Wrestling creative team.

It was reported this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Jacobs writes Impact TV each week usually with help from Robert Evans and Tommy Dreamer. Jacobs leads the team but reports to Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, who has the final say on all Impact creative matters.

Jacobs, who also works as a producer for Impact, worked as a WWE creative writer from 2015-2017. He debuted with Impact in November 2017. Evans also worked as a WWE writer from 2016-2019. He joined Impact in October 2019, and also works as a producer. It was just reported that Dreamer is stepping away from his TV role to focus on his behind-the-scenes work, as a producer and writer.