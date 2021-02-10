Details On The Latest 2K WWE Battlegrounds Additions

The latest WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster update includes Mr. McMahon, Paige, Doink The Clown, Maryse, Gran Metalik, Mojo Rawley, Sonya Deville, Mustafa Ali, Tucker, Tamina Snuka, Earthquake, Typhoon, The Brian Kendrick, Lana, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Vader, and several WWE Hall of Famers – The Big Boss Man, The British Bulldog, Mick Foley’s Cactus Jack, Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, Ricky Steamboat, Jim Neidhart, and Alundra Blayze. There are also new arenas – a WrestleMania 37 arena and the Austin 3:16 Anniversary arena, and 19 new customization items.

Here are full details on the latest update-