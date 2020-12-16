Details On The New Roster Update for WWE 2K Battlegrounds

2K has announced the third roster update for the hit WWE Battlegrounds video game.

The next roster update will feature several WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Faers – Sting, Ric Flair, Sheamus, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Razor Ramon, Diesel, Bret Hart, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, AOP, Fandango, and Roddy Piper. The update will also include a Holiday Arena and a Winter Bear Arena. The third roster update will begin Wednesday, December 23, and will end on Wednesday, January 20.

Below are full details and the announcement issued to us today by 2K: