Details On The Next Undertaker Documentary, Lana And Liv Morgan Video

– Below is the latest video from Liv Morgan’s personal YouTube channel, featuring a workout with Lana.

Liv explained the workout in the video description and wrote, “If you’re reading this… that means you watched me and CJ ‘work out’ [laughing emoji] This style of work out is called ‘Tabata’ where you work for 20 seconds straight and 10 seconds off for an extended period of time. We did this Tabata style workout for 5 minutes each exercise. First, we started with a cardio of choice. I chose jump rope because it’s one of my favorite exercises. Chose something to get your heart rate going. Second, we did kettle bell swings. Pick a weight that’s comfortable, and swing the kettle bell to eye level (or overhead) using only your hips ! Keep your core tight and arms loose. Finally, we finished up with push-ups! [winking emoji x 2] Keep your body planked, elbows tucked, core tight, and push up using your arms and then lower your body under control.”

– As noted, “30 Days of The Deadman” will continue this Sunday with another documentary on The Undertaker. “Meeting Mark Calaway” will feature current and former WWE Superstars, and WWE Hall of Famers, talking about the first time they met The Undertaker. The documentary will feature Steve Austin, Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Randy Orton and several others recalling their first introductions to The Phenom.